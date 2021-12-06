The winter solstice is not until Dec. 21 but the light collection of snowflakes we had makes it seem pretty wintry. It reminded me that it was time to get my tree up and the house decorated for Christmas. I really love putting ornaments on the tree as almost all of them have been given to me over the years. Some of my favorites are from my children, homemade by grandchildren or engraved with names of former students that were gifts when I was teaching. I also continue to put red fringe pompom roping on that I bought more than 50 years ago, as it just makes the tree so festive and reminds me of having my children help with the decorating. The tree skirt that I use is far from spiffy, so I cover it with red sparkle netting. I made that tree skirt in Girl Scouts for my parents more than 65 years ago. It is an unhemmed piece of green corduroy with glitter shapes glued on and brings my Christmas memories full circle. Life goes quickly which is why I turn the tree lights on and sit in the quiet early morning darkness with my coffee. A perfect way to start my day.
On your next stop at LD Fargo Library ask for one of the free Holiday Fun Kits, yes, they are meant for adults too. One of the projects you can easily do is to create a homemade card to be delivered to an assisted living resident in our community. You could also use one of the cards you already have, write a Christmas message on it and return it to the library by Dec. 13 for staff to deliver. Our library is one of the icons of our community and if you have not made a trip there recently you are missing out on a hidden jewel and the best bargain in town.
Club 55/Lake Mills Rec. Department follow the Lake Mills Area School District calendar which means that we will be closed for winter break on Thursday, Dec. 23 and reopen on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Your Bia meals will still be delivered on Wednesdays to Club 55 at 2:30 p.m. so we will see you then.
We continue to be vigilant as we participate in Club 55 activities, and use the disinfectant available, wash our hands, and respectful of those who choose to wear masks. Join us for Bingo on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 1-2:30 p.m.