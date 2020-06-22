Because of COVID-19 the library has transitioned to a virtual library program using BeanStack. BeanStack is available as both an app and web portal for children (and adults!) to track and record their reading minutes and earn awards.
Visit the library website at www.lakemills.lib.wi.us to read more about the program and follow directions to BeanStack.
This year’s Summer Reading Program (SRP for this in the know) will still have multiple events and prizes. Each week children and teens can record their reading minutes to earn online badges and coupons to local and area businesses. Every week ten names will be drawn to receive $5 Chamber Bucks certificates courtesy of the Friends of the Library. Names for Chamber Bucks will be drawn for any teen or child who has been active on BeanStack that week. Children and teens can earn virtual tickets by completing different activities like LEGO challenges and STEM activities. Those tickets are put into Grand Prize drawings for items like an IQ Builder Set.
This year’s performers are all hosting online, invitation only performances. Just pre-register through the library’s online event calendar on our website. Once registered you will receive an email with a link to the Zoom hosted event.
Those who do not have internet access can call the library at 920-648-2166 and they will provide materials to participate.
Each child and teen who complete the program earn a free book from the library. There will be no in-person Scholastic Book Sale this year but will have a virtual sale from July 20-Aug. 1.
Adult participants will earn tickets by tracking reading time and entering online book reviews. Each virtual ticket can be entered for one of three Grand Prizes. Adults who complete and record the required 10 hours of reading will receive a $10 donation to the JC Literacy Council courtesy of the Friends of the Library.
