The Wisconsin Holstein Association has named Matthew Gunst a 2020 Wisconsin Holstein Association scholarship recipient.
Gunst will be receiving the $1,000 John Klossner Memorial Scholarship, established for John—a young man who touched many lives during his short Junior Holstein career. Given in memory of John who tragically passed away in an accident while exhibiting at one of his favorite events, the Wisconsin Junior State Fair, this scholarship was established by John’s parents, Richard and Roxanne Klossner, and is given each year to a student who is considered a role model to other junior members.
The son of Dennis and Nichole Gunst of Hartford, Matthew is a senior at Lakeside Lutheran High School. He is involved in the Lakeside Lutheran FFA Chapter, his church, and is currently serving on the Junior Activities Committee for the Wisconsin Junior Holstein Association. He plans to pursue a career as an agricultural lawyer at the University of Minnesota in order to help dairy farmers everywhere.
Gunst is among 16 outstanding individuals that have received scholarships from the Wisconsin Holstein Association this year.
For more information visit www.wisholsteins.com.
