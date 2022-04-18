Wow, I have received some awesome news! The Board of Directors has assigned me to be the Activities Director again, I can’t tell you how excited I am.
My first activity was getting the "Club 90" back together. Out of the 10 members, we had eight show up. Our topic that we talked about were their favorite Easter memories. We had a couple remember the tornado that went through a few years back on Palm Sunday. There was one member that reported she had seen the "real" Easter Bunny, but alas, no one believes her. How sad. One was all excited about the giant chocolate egg that her sister, brother, mom, and dad spent the entire week eating, because it was just that huge. Our next meeting will be in May, and we will be discussing our mothers.
With the holiday, we had a member celebrate here at the Pines with her family in the library. Another one of our residents celebrated a few days earlier with her family in the Sunroom.
Last time I was talking about April being Volunteer Month, and the residents were voting for who they thought should be the Volunteer of the Year, but I would like to take this opportunity to thank some other volunteers. I would like to give a BIG shout out to the volunteers who bring in the MEALS ON WHEELS. You men and women are all AWESOME in my book. Thank you for taking the time out of your day and week to deliver these wonderful hot meals to not only our residents but whoever else signs up. You all deserve a medal.
Another one of my activities will be to help the people celebrate their birthdays. We will be doing this on a Wednesdays when they receive their food from BIA. Unfortunately, I won't be able to start next month, as I have other commitments that week.
My hubby took me to see the beautiful display put on by the Flight of Lights at the Dane County Airport Easter Weekend. Hopefully, next year you will be able to see this beautiful display!