Trinity Lutheran Church is hosting their 27th Annual "Trees That Give" Christmas Tree Sale! The proceeds of the tree sale go to the Lake Mills Food Pantry. Trees will be available for purchase now thru - Dec. 20 - (while supplies last). Trees are available at the Leader Building - 320 N. Main Street, Saturday & Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and at Watson’s Ace Hardware 142 E. Tyranena Park Road during regular business hours.
If you are visiting the Leader Building Site to purchase a tree, plan to have a mask handy to wear if you are in close proximity to other customers or our volunteers. Trinity is offering free delivery when you order your Christmas Tree online! More info here: https://trees-that-give.square.site/
