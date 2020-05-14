Humane Society of Jefferson County has reveived a lot of calls from people who have found wild baby animals. The HSJC shelter cannot provide the specialized care wild animals need. Contact one of the following organizations if you have questions about a wild animal.
Wildlife in Need - www.helpingwildlife.org/
Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital - www.fellowmortals.org/
Wisconsin WildCare - www.wiwildcare.org/
Wildlife Center - www.giveshelter.org/wildlife-center
