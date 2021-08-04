Keeping Love Alive as Memories Fade: The 5 Love Languages and the Alzheimer’s Journey, by Deborah Barr, Edward Shaw, and Gary Chapman, will be the next Dementia Care Book Club, starting Sept. 9.
This book will help you renew your strength, give you hope, help you to brave the road ahead, and discover the resilient power of love.
This book club will meet in person at the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson in the Rotary Room (upper level, elevator available). the meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9, 16, 23, and 30, Oct. 7, 14, 14, and 21. They will meet in person only from 2:30-3:30 p.m. each week. Oct. 14 the meeting will be held from 3-4 p.m.
Anyone is welcome to participate in this book club!
Registration: e-mail HeatherJ@jeffersoncountywi.gov or call 920-675-4035. Need a book, there are some available through the Dementia Care Specialist when you call to register. First come, first serve.