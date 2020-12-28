Hoping you all had a nice Christmas despite how different it might have been. We will all remember our 2020 Christmas.
Club 55 will reopen on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 from 10 a.m. - 12 noon. Come in and do your walking indoors if the snow and ice do not allow safe walking on your neighborhood sidewalks.
Tuesday and Thursday exercise will resume at 10 a.m. with Diane. We are happy to have the DVD Rich recorded of her leading our exercise in case she is unable to be with us. Move over…’Moving with Mike’… Diane is our first choice! You may also come in and use the Fitness room at RLAC during the 10 a.m. - noon hours that we are open.
Wednesday hours are 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. with meal pick up from 2-2:30 p.m. Hopefully these hours will give you an opportunity to stop in and pick up a puzzle or two to work on at home. It also gives you an opportunity to come in and walk or use the Fitness room which also gets you out of the house and a change of pace. Most of us are already beyond Cabin Fever and doing our best to cope.
Our Foot Care is scheduled with Deb for Tuesday, Jan. 12, from 12:30-2 p.m. You must make an appointment by calling 920-918-3176, bring your own towel, $15. We will start the Wednesday schedule for Foot Care in February.
Our free Bingo games are scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 13 and 27 from 1-2:30 p.m. in the RLAC gym where we physically distance but still enjoy getting out of the house and having a fun afternoon.
Our contest for this week is ‘What is your New Year’s Resolution?’. If you want to share your resolution for 2021 send it to janeriedl@lakemills.k12.wi.us by Monday, Jan. 11 to be entered into a drawing for a $5 Chamber Bucks gift certificate.
