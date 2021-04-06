The library is now open to the public. For the safety of your fellow library users and the library staff we request and recommend that library users wear masks when in the library.
Limited access to the rear entry off the parking lot.
The library is a small space so please keep these rules in mind:
• Please limit visits to a maximum of 20 minutes.
• Capacity is limited to 13 customers at a time.
• No study or meeting space.
• Please return items in outdoor book drop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.