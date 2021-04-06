The library is now open to the public. For the safety of your fellow library users and the library staff we request and recommend that library users wear masks when in the library.

Limited access to the rear entry off the parking lot.

The library is a small space so please keep these rules in mind:

• Please limit visits to a maximum of 20 minutes.

• Capacity is limited to 13 customers at a time.

• No study or meeting space.

• Please return items in outdoor book drop.

Load comments