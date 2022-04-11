The selection committee for the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Student Scholarship, Teacher Fellowship and Principal Leadership program has announced recipients of the 291 Herb Kohl Foundation awards for Wisconsin students, teachers, and principals. Awards of $6,000 are being made to 100 teachers, 17 principals, and their schools, and $10,000 scholarship will be given to 174 graduating high school students.
Emma Zimmermann, a senior at Lake Mills High School, was named a 2022 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Excellence Scholar. Student Excellence Scholarship recipients have demonstrated excellence in the academic arena and high motivation to achieve, have displayed a broad range of activity and leadership outside the academic setting, and have shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond.
The Kohl Foundation award program was established by Herb Kohl, philanthropist, and businessman. Since 1990, the foundation has awarded more than $28.3 million to Wisconsin educators, principals, students, and schools. “Education is the key to the future of Wisconsin and our nation,” Kohl said. “I am very proud of the accomplishments of these students, teachers, and principals and look forward to the great contributions they will make in the future.”