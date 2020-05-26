On May 7, 2020, Wisconsin Lutheran College hosted a virtual Honors Convocation during which scholarships and special awards were presented to current students who distinguish themselves through their academic and leadership accomplishments.
Emma Guld, from Lake Mills, received the Herbert O. Fleischer Memorial Scholarship. This honor is presented to a sophomore to recognize and encourage an outstanding biology major. Emma is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School.
Grace Tomhave, from Lake Mills, received recognition from the Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society. This honor is presented to nursing majors who have demonstrated professionalism, leadership, and academic integrity and meet the following academic requirements: a 3.5 GPA in the senior year and in the upper 35% of the class, or a 3.75 GPA in the junior year and in the upper 10% of the class. Grace is a graduate of Luther Preparatory School.
Wisconsin Lutheran College congratulates all the award recipients for the valuable contributions they have made to the WLC community and offers thanks to the donors for the impact their scholarship makes on the students of WLC.
Wisconsin Lutheran College (WLC) is an independent, nationally ranked Christian college in Milwaukee that serves 1,200 traditional undergraduate, adult, and graduate students through its on-campus, on-location, and online programming. The college, which prepares students for lives of Christian leadership, is recognized for its academic excellence and superior student experience. Caring, Christian faculty work directly with students, who benefit from numerous research, service, and co-curricular opportunities designed to enhance academic and spiritual growth. For more information, visit wlc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.