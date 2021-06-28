The Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills held their first in-person members meeting this year on June 23, 2021 at the The Hub Café and Pub. The back patio was the perfect place to gather and the food was excellent. Twenty Arts Alliance members shared current projects and inspirations. This group with diverse talents and interests brings a lot of energy for the arts to our community.
Our next event will be the annual Kids Art Yard during Lake Mills Arts Festival Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Commons Park.
This year the Arts Alliance will be providing a t-shirt tie dying studio in the park and an opportunity to spin the wheel of good will promoting opportunities to perform good deeds and spread good will. Please join us.
For more information go to our website AAGLM.org.