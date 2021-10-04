Jefferson County Humane Society will be hosting Trunk or Treat. This is a free event that takes place on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the HSJC parking lot. Kids are invited to collect candy from vehicle trunks all decked out for Halloween! Children must be accompanied by an adult and masks are encouraged for all participants. Come and see all the children in their costumes.
Trunk or Treat to be held Oct. 30
Becky Weber
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Latest e-Edition