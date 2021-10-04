Jefferson County Humane Society will be hosting Trunk or Treat. This is a free event that takes place on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the HSJC parking lot. Kids are invited to collect candy from vehicle trunks all decked out for Halloween! Children must be accompanied by an adult and masks are encouraged for all participants. Come and see all the children in their costumes.

