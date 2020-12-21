A Wizard of Oz Christmas, is the annual Octagon House Christmas Show and is also available for viewing via the internet this December. The show will be available to watch online, every day until Jan. 1, 2021. This show has four casts and tickets can be purchased for $9 plus handling fee for each show.
Yellow Cast: Eve Stiff, Amber Ledbetter, Maggie Oestrich, Kennedy Grulke, Jennie Ortega, Adaline Nass, Trey Budreau, Kaliyah Budreau, Mackenzie Lenz, and Aliviah Walsh. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/43498
Emerald Cast: Eve Stiff, Elizabeth “Elly” Fiedler, Luke Gantner, Kennedy Grulke, Jennie Ortega, Adaline Nass, Trey Budreau, Kaliyah Budreau, Mackenzie Lenz and Aliviah Walsh. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/43500.
Red Cast: Leysa Miner, Amber Ledbetter, Lucy Groeler, Ellie Wilhelm, Jennie Ortega, Adaline Nass, Eleanor Nass, Layla Turner, Mackenzie Lenz and Kate Wilhelm. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/43501.
Silver Cast: Leysa Miner, Elizabeth “Elly” Fiedler, Sarah Hafenstein, Ellie Wilhelm, Jennie Ortega,Adaline Nass, Eleanor Nass, Layla Turner, Mackenzie Lenz, and Kate Wilhelm. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/43502.
Be sure to check the Watertown Players Inc Facebook site for information about upcoming events in 2021.
