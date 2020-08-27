Badger Bank announces the promotion of Dee Horn as Branch Manager of our Jefferson location. Dee has been running the branch for several years.
Mitch Weyer, Branch Manager and Loan Officer of our Johnson Creek location, will be transitioning to a new position to oversee all loans for both Jefferson and Johnson Creek, with a specific focus commercial loans.
Belinda Vargas has joined Badger Bank as Branch Manager for our Johnson Creek location. She comes to Badger Bank from another financial institution with management and loan experience and is fluent in Spanish. Vargas lives in Lake Mills with her family and is excited to get started on this new chapter in her life.
