Upcoming Memory Screening events are available starting June throughout Jefferson County. Memory screens are a 15 minute screen that helps you determine a baseline for your cognition and it also helps you to have further conversation with your physician (if interested) when there are more concerns about your memory/cognition.
Looking to register for a screen, please contact the Dementia Care Specialist at HeatherJ@jeffersoncountywi.gov or call 920-675-4035.
2021 Schedule:
June 21, 1-4 p.m. Fort Atkinson Senior Center; July 27, 9 a.m. - 3p.m., Watertown Senior Center; Aug. 12, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Jefferson Public Library; Sept. 2, 9 a.m. -3 p.m. Dwight Foster Public Library; Oct. 14, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Johnson Creek Public Library; Nov. 30, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Watertown Senior Center ; Dec. 17, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Karl Junginger Memorial Library Waterloo.