BREAKFAST

Milk will be provided with all meals

MONDAY — Cereal, whole grain snack and juice

TUESDAY — Egg and cheese breakfast breadstick and fruit

WEDNESDAY — Benefit breakfast bar and fruit

THURSDAY — Breakfast pastry, cheese stick and fruit

FRIDAY — Cereal bar, whole grain snack and juice

LUNCH

MONDAY — Chicken pot pie gravy over mashed potatoes and fruit

TUESDAY — Turkey and cheese sub, fruit and vegetable

WEDNESDAY — Spicy chicken tenders, French fries and fruit

THURSDAY — PBJ Uncrustable, vegetable, yogurt and fruit

FRIDAY — Sloppy Joe, coleslaw and fruit

We will be continuing free meals through June 30. Delivery days have changed to Tuesday and Thursdays. Still 5 days of meals and locations and times are the same.

