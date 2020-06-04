BREAKFAST
Milk will be provided with all meals
MONDAY — Cereal, whole grain snack and juice
TUESDAY — Egg and cheese breakfast breadstick and fruit
WEDNESDAY — Benefit breakfast bar and fruit
THURSDAY — Breakfast pastry, cheese stick and fruit
FRIDAY — Cereal bar, whole grain snack and juice
LUNCH
MONDAY — Chicken pot pie gravy over mashed potatoes and fruit
TUESDAY — Turkey and cheese sub, fruit and vegetable
WEDNESDAY — Spicy chicken tenders, French fries and fruit
THURSDAY — PBJ Uncrustable, vegetable, yogurt and fruit
FRIDAY — Sloppy Joe, coleslaw and fruit
We will be continuing free meals through June 30. Delivery days have changed to Tuesday and Thursdays. Still 5 days of meals and locations and times are the same.
