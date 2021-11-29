Common causes of fires during the holidays include candles, dried out Christmas trees, overloaded electrical outlets, flammable decorations near open flames, unattended cooking, space heaters and fireplaces. With our holiday fire safety tips, you can keep your home and family safe this holiday season.
Keep your Christmas tree fresh – Make sure your tree remains hydrated while in your home. Cut about two inches off the trunk and keep the tree stand filled with water. When you’re setting up the tree, keep it away from fireplaces and radiators. Place the tree out of the way of traffic and don’t block doorways so your tree doesn’t get knocked over or prevent a safe exit in case of a fire emergency. The National Fire Protection Association states that while Christmas tree fires are not common, 2020 estimates show that nearly one-third of Christmas tree fires occur in January as trees dry out. If you choose to use an artificial tree, make sure it’s flame retardant. If it has a built-in light system, make sure it has the safety standard UL label.
Keep an eye on your holiday lights – Don’t overload electrical outlets. Use only three sets of lights or less per extension cord. Check the lights to make sure none of the cords are frayed, and it is a good idea to unplug any lighted decorations when you leave your home or before going to bed. When you’re hanging outdoor Christmas lights, use a ground fault circuit interrupter (GFCI) outlet. Just like indoors, turn off and unplug decorations before going to sleep or leaving your house.
Don’t leave candles unattended – According to the National Fire Protection Association, candle fires peak in December, with three times as many candle fires than the daily average occurring on Christmas than any other time of year. Assign someone in your family to check that all candles have been extinguished after guests leave the house or before you go to sleep. Keep anything that’s flammable away from candles.
Be smart with space heaters and fireplaces – Keep flammable objects away from heat sources. If you plan on using your fireplace, clean out the chimney beforehand and never leave a fire unattended.
Watch the stove when cooking – Don’t leave the kitchen when you have food cooking on the stovetop. It’s also important to keep anything that can catch fire — such as oven mitts, plastic bags, or towels — away from the stove, and be sure that children and pets stay clear of the stove while food is cooking to avoid any spills that could result in a fire.
Check smoke alarms – Test your smoke alarms each month. You should have a smoke alarm near your kitchen, near sleeping areas and on every level of your home. Smoke alarm batteries should be replaced at least once a year.
Have a fire evacuation plan – Develop and practice an evacuation plan with the whole family to follow throughout the year. Plan two exit routes for each room and practice your plan at night and during the day.
Keep a fire extinguisher on hand – Is it a good idea to have an extinguisher in the kitchen and near the bedrooms of your home. Choose the largest size you can comfortably handle and be sure you know how to use the extinguisher beforehand in case a fire breaks out.