Welcome 2021! I pondered making resolutions for the new year, but decided against it. Who makes them and keeps them the whole year? I feel a lot of the things I would like to do are way beyond my ability, so I leave them all in God’s hands, and continue to pray that 2021 will be somewhat better than last year was. So, how was your New Year's Eve? Did you stay up to watch that ball come down? Some of the residents hosted their own little get together, keeping in mind to wear their masks and social distance, to say good bye to 2020 and HELLO 2021! A few snacks and beverages along with champagne was served.
Who said you can't pull off a surprise here at The Pines? Our friend, neighbor and resident, Wayne E. celebrated his 90th birthday. He was inducted into "Club 90" by Ann, where he received his special golden mug and certificate. He was also surprised with a "card shower" and in the afternoon his daughter served some delicious cake, grab-and-go style.
Colleen from CZ Harmony was here to give the ever relaxing massages to all who signed up. One always knows when her hands are doing their magic as she has her "Shhhh…" sign on the guest room door!
Well with the new year, new handbooks were delivered to the residents, updating some policies/procedures and hopefully answering any questions they might have!
With everybody doing a fantastic job of social distancing and staying in their room, nothing much else is happening in hopes that we continue to stay COVID-FREE! I would like to take this time to acknowledge our other January birthdays – they were Katy G., Jan. 14, Wendy R., Jan. 15, and Tim F., Jan. 22. Many blessings on your birthday.
Did you know that Jan. 19 was National Popcorn Day? Each of our residents received a package of microwave popcorn in their mail cubbies with a cute saying wrapped around it!
I would like to leave you with this thought found on Pinterest: "The new year is like a blank book, the pen is in your hand, it is your chance to write a beautiful story for yourself." God’s blessings to you all for a safe, healthy, happy 2021!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.