The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County is launching a new caregiver program called Weekly Wednesday Caregiver Check-Ins. The Dementia Care Specialist will be leading these virtual groups from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. each week for individuals providing care for an adult with dementia currently or in the past. Learn about available resources, get questions answered, learn more about the disease, and make new friendships. Contact the Dementia Care Specialist at 920-675-4035 or by e-mail at HeatherJ@jeffersoncountywi.gov to obtain program information (Zoom Link or Call-In number). The program begins Wednesday, April 7.
New program for dementia caregivers
