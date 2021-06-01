Sign up for the Summer Reading Program on the library's Beanstack page. Beanstack is available as both an app and web portal for children (and adults!) to track and record their reading minutes and earn awards. Visit the library website at www.lakemills.lib.wi.us to read more about the program or go directly to lakemills.beanstack.org to sign up today!
This year's Summer Reading Program will have multiple events and prizes. Each week children and teens can record their reading minutes to earn online badges, buttons, and prizes. For each badge kids earn this year, they can pick up a button at the library to fill up their Summer Reading Lanyard. Try to collect them all! Children and teens can also earn tickets into Grand Prize Drawings by completing activities on Beanstack or writing book reviews.
This year's performers are all virtual, invitation only performances. Just pre-register through the library's online event calendar on our website. Once registered you will receive an email with a link to the Zoom hosted event.
Each child and teen who completes the program will earn a free book from the library. We cannot host an in-person Scholastic Book Sale this year but will have a virtual sale from July 16-July 29. Check the library's website for a shopping link closer to the Book Sale start date.
Our adult participants will earn virtual badges by tracking reading time and will also have the option to collect buttons for every badge they earn. Adults who complete and record the required 10 hours of reading will receive a $10 donation to the Jefferson County Literacy Council courtesy of the Friends of the Library. Every adult who completes the program will also receive a book prize and be entered into a drawing to receive 1 of 3 tote bags.
If you would prefer to log your reading on paper instead of on Beanstack, call the library at 920-648-2166, or stop by, and we will provide you with materials needed to participate in the Summer Reading Program.