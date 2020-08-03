The weather last week was perfect for all of the events that Club 55 had planned. The biking group met at RLAC at 9 a.m. and had a nice ride on Monday and hope to enjoy more of our great Lake Mills area each week. This group welcomes all abilities and is meant to enjoy the scenery at a leisurely pace, not to practice for the ‘Tour-de France’. Our Drive-through Coffee and Cookies on Wednesday was well attended with most attendees bringing a chair so they could also visit while enjoying their choice of cookies.
We met at Commons Park on Thursday morning for exercise with Diane at 10 a.m. and then Conversation in Commons at 10:30 a.m. It was such a treat to have Diane back encouraging us to keep moving. All are welcome to join us for this free class. We are socially distanced and masks are required. We gathered at the benches by the band stand and basked in the Norman Rockwell setting and being able to visit and catch up a little in person.
The newly formed kayak group took their maiden-voyage Friday morning on Rock Lake. The water was calm and the weather was perfect. Bring your own kayak and life preserver and join the group. They will venture out each Friday morning at 9 a.m. weather permitting. It is fascinating to see the shoreline from the water. The group launched from the fire station at the Mill Pond. Call the Rec. Dept. for more information at 920-648-8035.
Dig into your joke repertoire and submit an original or a favorite for our Joke Contest this week. Submit it by midnight on Monday, Aug. 10 to jane.riedl@lakemills.k12.wi.us to be entered into a drawing for $5 in Chamber Bucks. The winner will be announced on Tuesday, Aug. 11. We can all use a good joke!
Last week’s Lake Mills Leader reported the presentation by the Lake Mills Recreation Department at the July 21 City Council meeting. It is a plan that has been discussed since the Multi-Use Facility Committee was meeting in 2017 to bring a community building to Lake Mills. We have an opportunity to cooperatively combine the City of Lake Mills, RLAC, and the Recreation Department. Ben Dayton, Director of the Recreation Department, explained in detail the use of the Recreation Departments’ Fund 80 and how it could benefit this project. Stay tuned for updates.
