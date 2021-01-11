As 2021 rolled in it somehow made me think of Y2K and now here we are at 2021. The year 2000 was dreaded by some as to how we were going to possibly get computers to function correctly as we moved into the new millennium. The year 2000 did not cause as many problems as were anticipated and life went on as usual. It seems to be human nature to question the unknown. I often think that if my Dad were alive today he would be truly amazed at the innovations in technology and the advances in farming. He grew up farming with a horse drawn plow and although he saw many changes, he would never imagine today’s world.
I hope you get a chance to see the skating rink across from the Library in Commons Park. It is especially nostalgic when it is dark out and the lights are on. It is a picture out of Currier and Ives, and we have it right here thanks to the efforts of our city crew. I have driven past on some very cold days when they are grooming it to improve the skating surface and it looks like they are getting the downdraft spray! Thanks guys…for the next generation of folks that are making memories.
I got ahead of myself with the contests so you may still submit to the two last contests…your New Year’s Resolutions and Your favorite Winter Sport. Send them to Jane at jane.riedl@lakemills.k12.wi.us by Monday Jan. 18 to enter them in the drawing for a $5 Chamber Bucks.
If you are already having trouble sticking to your resolutions for the new year RLAC has set up a ‘Get Healthy Challenge’ for you. You may purchase a form for $10 and check off the activities each day to be entered in their drawing. The tasks are all things to encourage a healthy lifestyle.
Club 55 has added new puzzles to their stash for you to choose from. We also have books on CD for you to take home and enjoy as well as a selection of books. Stop in and look through these free items for something to help fill the hours. We are open from 10 a.m. - 12 noon on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Wednesday. You may use the fitness room or walk indoors for free during the hours that we are open.
