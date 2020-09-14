Join the Dwight Foster Public Library as we delve into the paranormal realm of our state. Chad Lewis is a researcher, author, and lecturer on topics of the strange and unusual. His background is in Psychology as he did both his Bachelor and Master degree work in the field- but for the last 20 plus years he has traveled the globe in search of unique and bizarre stories and history. Registration is required to obtain the Zoom link. Go to fortlibrary.org to get the link to register. No registration necessary to watch on Facebook Live.
Here are just a few of the places he has ventured in search of the strange and unusual:
• Chupacabras- Puerto Rico, Costa Rica
• Tata Duende- Belize, Guatemala
• Mothman-Point Pleasant (West Virginia)
• Wendigo-Canada, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan
• Van Meter Visitor- Van Meter, Iowa
• Beast of Bray Road- Elkhorn
• Bigfoot- Canada, United States
• Momo-Missouri
Contact Amy Lutzke at (920) 563-7790 for additional information.
