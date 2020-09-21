The community showed overwhelming support of Lake Mills Emergency Medical Services’ fundraiser held as part of Pizza Ranch’s Community Impact Event last week.
The EMS teamed up with Pizza Ranch of Watertown on Sept. 15 to serve about 100 orders of pizza, chicken, desserts and other menu items to those who pre-ordered through this event. The EMS raised approximately $1,500 through 20% of sales, a $250 donation from Pizza Ranch discount cards, and the generous tip money received from patrons at the time of pickup.
Impact Events are held throughout the country and Lake Mills generated one of the highest number of orders on record. Bob Rehm, Jr., Pizza Ranch co-owner, states, “Pizza Ranch would like to thank the people of Lake Mills for their overwhelming support of the Lake Mills EMS Impact Event. Due to the work put into the event by the EMS staff, the Impact Event was a success beyond our wildest dreams. Part of the Pizza Ranch mission and vision is to have a positive impact on our world. Doing fundraisers is one way we are able help organizations and groups raise funds to meet their financial needs. Being able to help gives us at Pizza Ranch a great sense of satisfaction in that we are helping people to have a positive impact in their communities. We are thankful for the opportunity to get involved.”
Pizza Ranch collectively delivered pre-ordered menu items to the LMEMS facility where EMTs brought each order directly to those in their cars as they lined up in one of two pickup lanes. To accommodate more than triple the number of orders expected, two additional pickup times were added to help ease traffic congestion and ensure food was delivered hot and ready to eat.
Pizza Ranch staff was on hand to help the bustling EMT crew stay organized and gather the correct items for each individual order. It proved to be a huge undertaking but, overall, the process went quite smoothly, despite a brief bottleneck midway through. “I was amazed at how the EMS team stepped up to deliver the orders for this drive-up/pickup fundraiser. At times it was an organized chaotic scramble that in the end was very successful,” said Jim Colegrove, one of the EMTs working the event.
Jenn Christian of Lake Mills said, “This event was fantastic! We are grateful we have such a wonderful EMS service in our community so it was an easy decision for us to participate in this fundraiser. Seeing all the other cars while picking up our food was amazing! Our town really came together to support the LMEMS. The entire process was incredibly easy and the volunteers on hand were very cheerful.”
“I want to thank the community for an outstanding response to our Pizza Ranch fundraiser. In these days of COVID and social distancing, it presented a way to fundraise while keeping everyone safe. Thank you to everyone who participated,” said Tom Murphy, LMEMS President.
