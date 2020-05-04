We have turned the calendar to May as the days and weeks continue to roll and we maintain our shelter-at-home. I am thankful that we are able to get outside and enjoy the birds and blossoms of warmer weather. It would be even more difficult to stay isolated if we were in the grips of November with darkening days and bracing for winter. The nice days have provided space to wander our yards, take walks, and dream of the gardens we plant. It is a reprieve from feeling that the same four walls are our world.
May is when nature puts its’ best foot forward and provides new surprises each day. The hummingbirds, Baltimore Orioles, and other species of migratory birds return, and we put out our feeders so we can tempt them to visit our yards. We dig out our recipes for rhubarb and asparagus so we can enjoy fully the just-picked taste of spring. We plant our gardens or patio containers with expectations of fresh salads and memories of canning or freezing for our growing families.
We celebrate May with Mother’s Day, graduations, Memorial Day, Teachers’ Appreciation Week, Cinco de Mayo, family birthdays, and a host of other special days. This year many of our go-to stores and shops for gifts for those celebrations remain closed. I hope you will think beyond Amazon and consider gift cards or gift certificates from local businesses. You can do all contacts by phone and will help keep our community strong. Local artists also have hand made art perfect for gifting…be creative!
Thanks to our friends that sew and have provided face masks for seniors. We want to make sure that all seniors have masks to wear when leaving home. The Little Library in the front yard of RLAC has masks available for seniors. Please just take one. If you are unable to get out to get a mask you can also call the Senior Center at 920-728-2176 or Carol at 920-918-3176 and we will get one to you.
We are all looking forward to reopening Club 55 and have continued planning events and presenters as well as rescheduling those events that needed to be cancelled. Enter this week’s Club 55 Recipe contest by Friday May 8 to win a bowl warmer made by Jane Riedl. Submit your entry of a recipe that you have made during safe-at-home to jane.riedl@lakemills.k12.wi.us The drawing winner will be announced on Monday, May 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.