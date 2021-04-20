The UW-Whitewater Department of Music Whitewater Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra will release their final concert virtually on April 30 at 7:30 p.m. and it will be available for viewing through May 13. Overlapping this release will be the release of the Symphonic Wind Ensemble’s end of the year concert. This performance will release on May 3 at 7:30 p.m. and will be available for viewing through May 16. Tickets for both concerts are on sale and can be purchased online by visiting tickets.uww.edu. Single viewer tickets are $13, and family viewing tickets are $26. Ticket holders will be sent a link to the performance via email on the day of the concert.
The Whitewater Symphony Orchestra (WSO) is the flagship orchestra at UW-Whitewater. The WSO is a full orchestra and includes woodwinds, brass, percussion, and strings. In addition to performing 2-3 concerts each semester, the Symphony Orchestra tours semi-annually. Repertoire selections focus on standard symphonic masterworks but include a variety of works from the classical period to modern day. Each year student concerto soloists are selected to perform with the orchestras through the annual concerto competition and members of the music faculty at UW-Whitewater make guest solo appearances with the orchestras.
As part of the Whitewater Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra concert, WSO will perform Overture in g minor composed by Anton Bruckner, Franz Schubert’s “Unfinished Symphony”, and Symphony No. 82 “The Bear” composed by Joseph Haydn. Chamber Orchestra will also perform two pieces: Capriol Suite by Peter Warlock, and Sinfonia concertante for cello and strings composed by Leonardo Leo.
Dr. Christopher Ramaekers is the Director of Orchestras at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Music Director of the Lake Forest Civic Orchestra, Artistic Director of the Davis Theater Concert Series for Access Contemporary Music, and Associate Conductor of the Chicago Composers Orchestra. During the 2018-2019 season he was Interim Assistant Conductor of the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra and Music Director of the Quad-City Youth Orchestras. He has been Music Director of the Orchestra of St. Vincent’s and the Hyde Park Youth Symphony, Principal Conductor of the Ravenswood Community Orchestra, and spent nine summers as Director of Orchestras at Camp Encore/Coda in Sweden, Maine. As a guest conductor, he has appeared with the Kalamazoo Symphony, Skokie Valley Symphony, Salt Creek Chamber Orchestra, Lake Forest Civic Orchestra, Ensemble Dal Niente, and the Chicago Opera Vanguard. Ramaekers will conduct all pieces for both Orchestras in the concert set to release on April 30 at 7:30 p.m.The UW-Whitewater Symphonic Wind Ensemble (SWE) is the premiere wind and percussion ensemble on campus. It is open by audition to all qualified students, regardless of major. SWE has distinguished itself internationally, nationally and regionally. Honors include being the first university band from Wisconsin to perform at Carnegie Hall. The Symphonic Wind Ensemble has performed by invitation at conventions of the British Association of Symphonic Bands and Ensembles, College Band Directors National Conference and the National Association of Music Educators. The ensemble re-auditions every semester.
On May 3, SWE will be performing a wide array of compositions including: “Four Scottish Dances” composed by Malcolm Arnold and arranged by John P. Paynter; “La Procession du Rocio” composed by Joaquin Turina, arranged by Alfred Reed; “Suite Francaise” composed by Darius Milhaud; “Speak to Me” composed by Dana Wilson; and “Cathedrals” composed by Kathryn Salfelder.
Dr. Glenn C. Hayes is in his thirty-fourth year as Director of Bands at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. His responsibilities include conducting SWE, Chamber Winds, University/Community Band and the Warhawk Marching Band. Dr. Hayes’ teaching areas include graduate and undergraduate conducting, wind literature, secondary instrumental music methods, student teacher supervision and marching band techniques. His previous teaching positions include Moorhead (MN) State University, Bowling Green (OH) State University, Greater Muskegon (MI) Catholic Schools and Grand Blanc (MI) Community High School.
“I always seek out the highest quality music for the ensemble” begins Hayes. “For this concert and under these circumstances, I chose music that was either a standard in the wind band canon or a new work that is superb music. I also endeavor to have composers from a variety of backgrounds, gender identification and ethnicity. Particularly for this semester I wanted to include music from or representative of other countries. We cannot travel as much as we might want to, but music can “take” us anywhere. Thus, we have Spain, France, Italy, England and a bit of good old American jazz.”
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online by visiting tickets.uww.edu or by calling (262) 472-2222. Single viewer tickets are $13, and family viewing tickets are $26. WSO ticket holders will be sent a link to the performance via email on April 30. SWE ticket holders will receive a link to the performance on May 3.
