With eight more grants being issued, the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation (GWCHF) has awarded approximately $71,000 to local nonprofit organizations and safety net agencies in response to COVID-19.
The Foundation’s newest grants are supporting People Against a Violent Environment, Inc. (PAVE), Jefferson County Human Services Department, Sacred Heart Food Pantry, and five childcare centers that regularly partner with GWCHF on early childhood education initiatives.
PAVE, which operates an outreach office in Watertown, received $6,230 to provide safe shelter for an increased number of domestic violence victims.
Jefferson County Human Services Department received $2,510 to help residential facilities support the social-emotional needs of residents unable to leave their homes or have guests due to COVID-19 risks. They are using funds to offer a weekly virtual bingo program reaching more than 250 residents.
Sacred Heart Food Pantry, serving Horicon, Juneau, Burnett and Iron Ridge, received $1,250 to purchase food and grocery gift cards for families in need.
Five GWCHF partner childcare agencies are receiving $1,000 each to cover costs of supplies, equipment and staff training needed to ensure safety for children and staff as they transition through the recovery phase. Recipients, who regularly partner with GWCHF on early childhood education initiatives, include Community Care and Preschool in Beaver Dam, Future All Stars Academy in Juneau, Gingerbread Preschool and Child Care Center in Watertown, Kiddie Kampus in Watertown, and Willows Christian Child Care Center in Iron Ridge.
To date, GWCHF has responded with approximately $71,000 in emergency grant funding. Grants have provided support to ensure the health and safety of vulnerable residents throughout Dodge and Jefferson counties. They have funded emergency food, shelter, and service adaptations of agencies.
“Our initial emergency response grants focused on supporting agencies that were seeing a surge in need due to the pandemic,” said Tina Crave, GWCHF President and CEO. “As we move from initial response into a recovery period, future grants will be used to help agencies adapt operations to serve our community safely in the new environment. The health, economic, social and emotional impacts of this pandemic are far reaching, and we are eager to support community partners in innovating to lead our community’s recovery.”
For more information on grant opportunities and to learn about GWCHF and supported initiatives, visit www.watertownhealthfoundation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.