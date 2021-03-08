Recently the American Red Cross blood drive was held in Lake Mills. There were 73 presenting donors and four new donors, they collected 63 units of blood which in turn has helped 189 people who were in desperate need of a blood transfusion.
Our donors where; Daniel Weber, Bonnie Mierendorf, Marie Mertz, Linda Nee, Edward Heimstreet, Jo Christianson, Carlton Kutzke, Karen Hammer, Linda Kutzke, Philip Sillman, Helen Eckert, Zachary Wedel, Bonnie Weber-Mosher, Janet Peitz, Michelle Morrow, Evelyn Draeger, Cynthia Schroeder, Andrew Tonies, Gordon Goers, Holly Christian, Daniel Wagner, Rose Goers, Amanda Dahlke, Jeffrey Knier, Nathan Pyles,Ann Lee, Larry Raupp, Peggy Furlin, Janet Ludeman, Claudia Schmidt, Bari Vredeveld, Nicholas Tippery, Steven Murphy, Terry Heinz, Valerie Schmitt, Amy Gagnon, Kellie Kinderman, Erin Saylor, John Miller, Brian Genrich, Aaron Dobberstein , Sarah Howells, Alix Birkrem, Richard Krull, Eric Schultz, Catherine Burrow, Chelsea Kemmerling, Jennifer Galley, William Keebler, Jaclyn Graffagna, Caleb Jenks, Lana Murphy, Melissa Polzin, Danella Radke, Theresa Nelson, Richard Courtois, Daniel Thousand, Gerald Brown, Joseph Fitzbibbon, Jane Hoeppner, Andrea Graham, Mark Gehring, Stacey Mosher, Sara Howerssixel, Nicole Wagner, Mitchell Metcalf, Desiree Vasquez, Michelle Wiberg, Robert Strieter, Jeff Kornetzke, Ronald Schmidt and Mary Klein.
The next drive will be on April 13 at the Lake Mills Municipal Building from noon to 6 p.m. Schedule an appointment, or walk-ins are always welcome.
