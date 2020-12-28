With the end of the year, comes many reflections. Unfortunately, this year, if you ask anyone, they might tell you it wasn't a good year at all. This pandemic has put pretty much everything to a halt. Some might stop and ask themselves, what is God trying to tell me? Many families, this past Christmas didn't celebrate the season in their usual way, but rather followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. So, is God trying to tell us to slow down in this fast paced world and start appreciating what we have and who we have? At Trinity Pines, the residents can thankfully say, that even though it was very lonely, they still are Covid free.
The Pines residents and staff were saddened to hear of the passing of our manager Ann’s father-in-law. We send the Lee family our condolences, hugs and prayers.
Our usual Secret Santa gift exchange party was cancelled and the residents, in turn, did a Secret Santa card exchange. Thanks to our board member, Mary T., the residents were given beautiful hand painted Christmas cards to fill out and exchange. Once they wrote their greeting, the cards were returned to me and I put them into respective resident in-house mailboxes. All residents were also given a Christmas gift bag of goodies compliments of the Pines’ board. In addition, each resident was surprised by a handmade holiday greeting picture or card thanks to local school children. They received such cute and creative cards! We appreciate the thoughtfulness.
Once again, the Ladies Auxiliary from Johnson Creek, prepared and brought up turkey and ham dinners on Christmas Day. In return, those who signed up showed their appreciation with a small donation.
Now, as the year draws to an end, I leave you with this inspirational quote by Peggy Toney Horton, "As the year comes to a close, it is a time for reflection — a time to release old thoughts and beliefs and forgive old hurts. Whatever has happened in the past year, the New Year brings fresh beginnings. Exciting new experiences and relationships await. Let us be thankful for the blessings of the past and the promise of the future."
