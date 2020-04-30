What does “Safer at Home” mean for me? Well, for one, it means I have to attend a lot of “rock” concerts. I frequently ask residents if they want to come to a “rock” concert with me. They ask who is playing, I say whoever you want it to be.
I then proceed to tell them when they pick a rock up from out in the field and put it on the stone boat, it “pings” and they can pretend its whoever they want to be playing! Lately it’s just the dog, Jim, and me out in the field at the “rock concert”!
When we aren’t doing that, we are getting so many other things done that we’d said we’d get to someday. Our “someday” has arrived! In March, residents were able to celebrate the birthdays of both Eunice and Jill. We served lunches in the Sun room up until that dreadful Friday the 13th.
After that date, I prepared the meals and with the help of Ann, they were delivered to the residents apartment. We did that up until the 25th when we canceled the noon meal altogether.
Our residents are toughing this stay at home time out and doing what they should be as far as distancing and wearing a mask when out in the halls and common areas. And even though it is hard not to have the usual socializing, some are opening their doors and talking across the halls to their neighbors. I do believe they have a phone a friend going to check in with their neighbors also to make sure they are doing ok. We have many who are enjoying this weather and heading out on walks.
On April 22, The Pines residents were fortunate to enjoy a lunch from Bia Foods. Thank you to the Board of Directors for this! Ann, Jason and Beth Dunn and myself passed out the hot pork meal to each resident and there were lots of smiles and thanks. Also, a big thank you, to Jason and Beth, for all the work you put into this, and helping with the door to door delivery. I know it was appreciated by all! April birthdays are Bonnie, Al, Joyce, Ann, Gail, and Katie N. We will hope to celebrate with them all and the May birthday babies too as soon as its safe to gather.
In closing, I’m going to go against the rules and leave you with this thought, “Life is short: break the rules, forgive quickly, kiss slowly, love truly, laugh uncontrollably, and never regret anything that made you smile.”
