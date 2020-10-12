When I was in grade school, October always meant National Fire Prevention month. We would have to draw a picture of something related to helping to how of what we would do to prevent fires. Unfortunately, I don't have any artistic skills so that was always a nightmare for me. However, along with Fire Prevention, October is also National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In following that, some of the ladies painted rocks pink and wrote a word or two of encouragement on them. Once they were dry, we placed them on our front walkway leading into The Pines. Each participant was given a pink notebook with the breast cancer symbol and a pink pen, along with some mints. One of the rocks was dedicated to her mother. One was dedicated to a sister and daughter and another was dedicated to two of her sister in laws. All have gone through, fought it, and survived. Mammograms are definitely encouraged for all women to get.
“Tricky Dick” the pumpkin man has again appeared! Each day, he pops up into a different room, and "watches" what goes on. No one knows where he will show up next, but we always welcome him to our Halloween party!
September ended on a good note for one of our residents who was excited to become a great grandma again! Our congratulations to Doris S. and her family!
Our friend and neighbor, Margaret D. has moved to The View in Johnson Creek, where she is getting the extra help she needs. She is allowed visitors, but you need to call ahead to make an appointment.
Our hearts were saddened to learn of the passing of friend and former resident, Mike Cradler. Mike passed away on Oct. 3 at Brook Gardens. Our prayers and sympathies go out to his family.
Residents who wished, were given flu shots earlier this month when Karen and Jane from Hometown Pharmacy came to administer them. We appreciate this important service!
Coming up for the second half of October is coffee hour on Wednesdays, arm chair travels, creating Halloween/Fall greeting cards, massages, reflexology and last but not least, the Halloween party. We are staying distanced, masked, and safe.
I leave you with this thought: "Don't judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant." Robert Louis Stevenson
