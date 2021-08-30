Easing into September means kids going back to school and hopefully cooler days with a few days of rain. It also means it is apple season and Club 55 is planning to celebrate with an ‘Apple Fest’ event on Wednesday, Sept. 29. Think pie social with added apple desserts, good friends, door prizes, and fun. It will also include updating and introducing members of our Club 55 Advisory Board and progress on Accreditation for Wisconsin Association of Senior Centers (WASC). We hope you will join us for an afternoon of socialization and good times.
One of the great things about living in a smaller community is that folks are willing to share their talents with others. This weekend we had another offer of free guitar lessons for Club 55ers who want to learn to play. Dave Winters is an accomplished musician and has played with various groups that you may have seen at Lake Mills events. He is offering guitar lessons at Club 55 for folks who want to learn. Call and leave your name at our Club 55 phone number 920-728-2176.
On a personal note, I spent Saturday helping to celebrate the first birthday of my first great granddaughter. It was a true celebration of a year of firsts for all of us. Olivia Grace arrived 3 ½ months early at 1lb.12 oz. and spent 100 days in the NICU. She is now a strong and thriving baby getting herself around enough to follow the family dog under the table or sit patiently and ‘help’ read her books. I still think of her as a medical miracle.
Calling all Mah-jongg players. Mah-jongg is played on Mondays at 1 p.m. If you have a set of tiles bring it along. There are several players that are playing the Chinese version and some that want to learn the American version.
We also have board games and dominoes every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:45 a.m. Pat is leading us in greeting card making at 10:45 a.m. on Thursdays. She has all of the materials needed but bring glue dots and a scissors if you have them. It is amazing how professional these personalized cards are.
You can always check the calendar of events to see what is happening at Club 55 by going to https://www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/recreation/calendar-of-events-club55.cfm
September foot care will be on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Call for an appointment at Club 55, 920-728-2176