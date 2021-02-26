Madison College-Watertown will offer two sections of Basic Life Support Provider CPR this spring: Course #63449: Tues. and Thurs., March 9 and 11, 5 to 7:30 p.m. and Course #63450: Sat., April 24, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Basic Life Support Provider CPR is designed to provide healthcare professionals the ability to recognize several life-threatening emergencies, provide CPR, use an AED, and relieve choking in a safe, timely and effective manner. The course fee is $30 plus a textbook (approximately $20).

For more information or to register, call Madison College-Watertown at 920-206-8000, from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. — 2 p.m. Friday, or visit madisoncollege.edu/continuing-education.

