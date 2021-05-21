Students from Lake Mills High School took on an extra challenge with Solo and Ensemble Festival being virtual. This meant that students recorded themselves (at home, church or at school), then submitted their recording to music teachers, who then sent them to Wisconsin School Music Association for an adjudicator to view from home.
In addition to the technical challenges, students performed without an audience, and dealt with the pressure to submit a perfect recording. Students from the LMHS music department who chose to participate often play/sing in multiple ensembles.
Nina Sapp and Jadyn Haseleu: viola duet. Norah FitzGibbon: string duet. Mackenzie Syvrud: string duet, violin solo, horn duet, horn solo, vocal art solo. Quentin Saylor: string bass solo, tuba solo. Ian Saylor: string bass solo, tuba solo. Gray Frandy: violin solo. James Hafenstein: string bass solo. Kaitlyn Twesme: clarinet solo. Angie Dressel: violin solo, horn duet, horn solo, vocal art solo, vocal theatre solo, piano solo. Sophi Skudlarczyk: vocal art solo, vocal theatre solo. Michael Hafenstein: percussion solo. Remy Klawitter: violin duet, violin solo.