Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin (CAC) has distributed free winter coats to the low-income community for the past 36 years as a part of Koats for Kids. This year, CAC is announcing Winter Glow, a new community event that will distribute these coats and offer additional essential services.
Winter Glow uses donations from Koats for Kids, Lake Mills Cleaners, and members of the public to stop the shiver in Dane, Jefferson, and Waukesha counties. The additional essential services include vaccinations, housing and food security resources, and utilities assistance.
The coat distribution kicks off Oct. 30 at the Monona Terrace in Madison and visits different locations throughout CAC’s service area into mid-November.
Winter Glow will make two stops in Jefferson County — Nov. 12 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 209 N. 9th St. in Watertown and Nov. 14 at Country Inn, 1650 Doris Drive, Fort Atkinson. Both events will be held from 1-7 p.m.
CAC reminds people participating in Winter Glow that they will not be asked for any forms of identification and no appointment is necessary. There is no charge for any of the services offered those days. Intake questions include demographic and income information. The information you provide is confidential; people who opt out of this can still pick up coats. Attendees may also pick up coats for people who are unable to attend.
People who come to Winter Glow will be asked to wear a mask; those who do not have masks will be provided one.
More information can be found at www.cacscw.org/winterglow.