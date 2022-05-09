It’s so neat to see all the daffodils blooming, a sure sign that spring is here! If you’ve noticed, the farmers are even starting to get some of their field work started. But please be patient if you get behind them on the road, they can only go so fast, and they also have places to go, and things to do. Please don't try to pass them, because you never know when they will be turning left into a field, and we don't want to see anyone get hurt out there. Thank you for your patience.
Well, remember, how I told you that April was Volunteer of the Year Month? For the past two years, the resident council was not able to meet regularly due to Covid-19 precautions, but our volunteers kept up with their great work. And now that the resident council is back holding regular meetings, it was time for all the residents of the Pines to vote on Volunteer of the year for 2020 and 2021.
Our 2020 Volunteer of the year is Joan Schultz and our 2021 Volunteer is Bonnie Weber-Mosher. Both were recognized for their hard work and can-do attitude. Congratulations ladies!
I am happy to say that our newest resident, Myrna Keene, has moved in and is situated. I do believe that with our two empty apartments that we had, Carl has been lucky enough to rent those out too, which means once they move in, we will have a full house again!
Activities are somewhat back to getting into full swing. It seems that most of my Sheepshead players have either lost interest or I plan the wrong day, but I will keep trying. We have had our 'Red Hats" meet and we have had a meeting with the "Blue Hats" (or Men’s Club). Right now, we are just trying to figure out how we would like to proceed. Our Club 90 will be meeting again soon and discussing their mothers in honor of this past Mother's Day!
God Bless our mothers who is the truest friend we have, when trials, heavy and sudden, fall upon us, when adversity takes the place of prosperity, when friends who rejoice with us in our sunshine, desert us when troubles thicken around us, still will she cling to us.