Monthly Book Sales
The Friends have schedule book sales on the second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon. The first hour is for Friends members only. Memberships are always sold at the sale. This month the sale will be on Saturday, October 9.
We Have Milkweed Seeds
The Library has Common Milkweed seeds for you. Fall is a great time to plant milkweed because the seeds like to lay in the soil over winter. Milkweed is the primary food source for Monarch butterflies and a host of other insects. Seeds are avilable until they are gone. One package per family/individual. Pick them up at the second floor service desk.
Jack-O-Lantern Contest!
Time for some October spooky fun. We are hosting a Jack-O-Lantern contest for kids, teens and adults. Bring your design to the library any time on Monday, Oct. 25. Judging will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 26 and winners in each division will be notified on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Everyone will need to pick up their pumpkin by 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28. We are scaring up some fun prizes so don't miss out.