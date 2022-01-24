As this cold weather set in, I thought more about folks that I have not seen coming to Club 55. I know that some are hesitant to spend much time in public places because they are trying to avoid all variants of COVID.
I understand this but also know that it becomes pretty lonely for people that live alone and have limited socialization. The effects of isolation can be significant and are harmful to our well-being, both physically and emotionally.
As I was thinking about what could be done to help us through the pandemic, I was thinking of my Grandma Olson and her sister Susie. Grandma Olson lived in the country on a farm and Susie lived a few miles away in town.
It was a time when telephones hung on the wall and there were party lines. Sometimes this provided neighbors the ability to visit with each other or hear another voice whether the call was meant for them or not! Grandma and Aunt Susie seemed to catch up with a visit on the phone every day. That technology seems pretty outdated now but was such a great thing for them.
It made me wonder if we could start a ‘Calling Buddy Club’ for anyone who would like to participate. There are people who have limited mobility, live alone, are far from family members, or just hunkering down during COVID and might welcome a friendly voice now and then. If you would like to give it a try, just call Club 55 at 920-728-2176 and leave your name and number and anything else you feel important. We’ll see if folks are interested and then get set up.
This week’s greeting card class with Pat reminded us that Valentine’s Day is just a couple of weeks away. There were some beautiful cards completed and ready to go in the mail. Pat provides the patterns and supplies so all you need to do is show up on Thursdays at 10:45 a.m. for this free class.
Want a great way to start out your week? Popcorn and Movies are on the schedule for Monday afternoons at 1:30 p.m. Come and join us,bring a friend!
We are also looking forward to being able to offer some day trips and would like your ideas of places you may want to see or do. Call Club 55 at 920-918-3176 with your ideas.