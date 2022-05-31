The Rock Lake Improvement Association (RLIA) along with the Jefferson County Parks Department are hosting three Legendary Learning Nights at Korth Park’s upper shelter this summer.
These will be family friendly events where experts will be discussing different lake related topics each night. Families are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner to enjoy the amazing view of Rock Lake while learning something fun. These events are free to attend and will include a small treat as well. Each event will begin at 6:30 p.m. and is expected to last approximately one hour.
The schedule is as follows:
June 15 — Fish Talk: Kristina Pechacek and Mark Baldock with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) — fisheries management will talk about the various and unique fish species that inhabit Rock Lake
July 20 — Turtle Talk: Dr. Josh Kapfer, a professor at UW-Whitewater and certified wildlife biologist, will speak about the different species of turtles that inhabit our area
Aug 17 — Aquatic Plants and Insects Talk: Patricia Cicero and Marisa Ulman from the Jefferson County Land & Water Conservation Department will talk about aquatic plants and insects. “If you have ever wondered what kinds of plants and insects are in lakes, how they grow, and where they are, this talk is for you. Come see hands-on examples of aquatic plants and animals, learn how to identify them, and why they are important to our freshwater ecosystems. Join us to learn all about the plants and bugs that live in Rock Lake.”