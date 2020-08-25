The older I get the more I want to know the history of Lake Mills and be able to keep passing that forward to upcoming generations. Club 55 has been meeting in Commons Park downtown with our exercise class, Conversation in Commons, and Bingo. We have had beautiful weather each time we met which certainly enhanced the outcome of the day, but that space is such a gift to our community. I reread the history of that space in Dr. Roland Liebenows’ book, People Their Places & Things, and am so glad that our early settlers of Lake Mills had the foresight to plan a gathering space. The many articles and research that ‘Doc’ documented for Lake Mills are priceless!
September is Senior Center Month and we continue to try to provide activities in a safe, masked, socially distanced way. We have another bingo in the park scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 2, 1 to 2:30 p.m. We sit on the benches in front of the band stand socially distanced and have the microphone on so all can hear. Last week we had 25 attendees, and lots of smiles. Bingo cards are provided, but bring your own daubers or markers (buttons, coins) and it is free!
Foot Care is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 8, at RLAC by appointment only. By scheduling appointments we are able to space out times so we are socially distanced. Call Carol at 920-918-3176 to sign up, bring your own towel, $15. This service is considered an essential service and is provided by an R.N. Masks are required.
The Bicycling group continues to meet each Monday at 9 a.m. at RLAC, 229 Fremont Street, and had great weather. This is open to all abilities and anyone who wants to enjoy riding with a group. There are various distances along the route, so you choose how far to ride.
The Newly formed Kayak group will launch from Sandy Beach this Friday Aug. 28 at 9 a.m. and tour the Marsh. There is no launch fee for kayaks. If you do not have a kayak or life jacket but want to participate contact Jane at 920-648-8035 by Wednesday of the week you would like to join us.
The winner of the Best Birthday Gift contest was Vicki Wickliffe. This week’s contest is a Puzzle Contest. Send us a picture of the puzzle that you are working on or one you have completed. Send it to jane.riedl@lakemills.k12.wi.us.
