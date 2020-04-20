I have usually written this newsletter telling about events and other happenings at Club 55 Senior Center and included our schedule of events for the week. We are heading into our sixth week of being closed and I struggled with what to write for this week when once again we are not together. I had a very dear friend send me an email saying she enjoyed last week’s Club 55 newsletter and decided to again write about some memories and how they relate to our world today.
My parents’ lives were greatly influenced by the ‘Great Depression’ which lasted from 1929-1941… their growing up into adulthood years. It was a way of life where there were shortages of items in the grocery stores and being frugal was just the norm. Many people had a garden which grew enough produce to supply rows of canned vegetables and fruit until the following growing season. I remember the rows of jars grouped by vegetable on the shelves in our basement. Some of the vegetables were stored in a root cellar where it was cool. While listening to WPR Radio this weekend garden seeds were among the items listed as a possible shortage.
This pandemic has more people baking bread and stockpiling yeast and flour which has caused the baking shelves at the grocery stores to be sparse if not empty. Not only has it filled the need for bread but provided a comfort level of being self-sustaining while filling your home with a smell unlike any other. My siblings and I loved bread baking day when we were kids because it also meant what Mom called `fried dough’ for lunch. She would pinch off golf ball size rounds of dough and stretch it out pancake size and fry it. We buttered it and sprinkled cinnamon sugar on it or poured maple syrup over it…funny how we retain memories of tastes and smells from childhood.
Being safe-at-home has also forced us to reach out for the socialization we are used to. Today’s technology of Facetime and Zoom provides it in a much different way than the party line of yesterday, and we are spending more quality time reconnecting with siblings, cousins, and friends. It is not my intention to credit this extremely difficult time but perhaps it has made us pause and be thankful for our inner strength and resilience. Reach out and call someone you have not heard from…it may be the bright spot of your day and theirs!
