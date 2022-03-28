Most of us are not quite sure about what we should put in the recycle bin and what goes in the garbage. We certainly see in many public wastebaskets a mixture of what we consider things that really should be recycled mixed in with garbage.
Mark your calendars for Wednesday, April 20 at 12:30 p.m. to find out what we should recycle here in Jefferson County. Caitlin McAleavey is the Solid Waste Specialist and Clean Sweep Coordinator for Jefferson County, and will present a “Recycling 101” presentation at Club 55. She will discuss how recycling is handled and the basics of what is and isn’t recyclable as well as answer questions.
Ms. McAleavey also coordinates the Drug Take Back Program and drug collection boxes for the county so we will also be collecting unused drugs, expired pharmaceuticals, as well as any medications that your pets may have leftover from treatment. It is a safe way to dispose of these items. Officer Jessica Johnson of the LMPD will also be available to answer your questions.
What better way of recycling than to donate any of your gently worn and unused items to our Club 55 Rummage Sale? We are joining the city-wide rummage sale on May 6 and 7 and welcome your items.
This is a fundraiser for us, and we have a great crew of volunteers that help to sort and price items to get them ready for sale. If you are cleaning closets, checking your children’s outgrown clothing, downsizing or just spring cleaning, we welcome your donations. We are not able to accept furniture or large appliances. Call 920-728-2176 for more information or to volunteer to help.
The ”Wednesday Walks” program organized by the ADRC of Jefferson County is again offering their walks through our beautiful county parks.
Each month a different park is featured and offers a great way to get fresh air, meet new people, and enjoy the outdoors. Stop in Club 55 to pick up a brochure with all of the information or call 920-675-4049 with any questions.