The Lake Mills High School (LMHS) World Language Department is proud to recognize this year’s seniors who are recipients of the Trilingual Scholar Award. The award is presented to high achieving World Language students, with a GPA of 3.0 or higher in World Language and English coursework, through one of two pathways to eligibility:
Option 1: Completion of four years of English, four years of a second World Language and two years of a third World Language; option 2: Completion of four years of English, two years of a second World Language and speak a language other than English at home
This year’s recipients are Samantha Castillo, Laura Cueto, Robert (Sam) Giombetti, Fernando Lopez, Madeline Patton, Annika Purisch, Abril Sanchez Becerril and Molly Williams. The LMHS World Language Department congratulates them on their achievements.