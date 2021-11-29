The US Veterans Project Library and the Dwight Foster Public Library invite you to attend an event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor, the event that marked the United States entry into World War II. It will take place beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7 in the FCCU Community Room on the first floor of the library. This program will take place in-person and remotely on Zoom. Go to fortlibrary.org/pearl-harbor/ for the Zoom registration link.
The surprise attack by Japanese navy planes came early on Dec. 7, 1941, a day that President Franklin D. Roosevelt said, “will live in infamy.” Ninety minutes after it began, the attack was over. 2,008 sailors were killed and 710 others wounded; 218 soldiers and airmen were killed and 364 wounded; 109 Marines were killed and 69 wounded; and 68 civilians were killed and 35 wounded. In total, 2,403 Americans were killed, and 1,143 were wounded.[105] Eighteen ships were sunk or run aground, including five battleships, and the United States Pacific Fleet was in ruins.
This event will feature speakers, a film and WWII Veterans who survived this assault. The Dwight Foster Public Library is located at 209 Merchants Avenue in Fort Atkinson. Contact Amy Lutzke at (920) 563-7790. Our building is handicapped accessible.
The Dwight Foster Public Library is committed to providing universal access to all of our events. Contact Amy Lutzke at (920) 563-7790 to request disability accommodations. Advance notice is necessary to arrange for some accessibility needs.