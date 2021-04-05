Junior Achievement of Wisconsin received a $50,000 grant from the Otto Bremer Trust in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The grant will support statewide programs that teach K-12 students about financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career readiness skills.
“We are truly grateful for the support of the Otto Bremer Trust, especially during a time when the COVID pandemic disrupted the way Wisconsin students learn and accelerated our work to develop online program delivery”, said Michael Frohna, President of Junior Achievement of Wisconsin. “With their help, we were able to provide digital learning opportunities that will help students navigate uncertain times, reach their full potential, and create a better future for themselves, their families, and their communities,” added Frohna.
The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and a private charitable trust based in Saint Paul, Minnesota, that works at the intersection of finance and philanthropy. Created in 1944 by Otto Bremer, it is today one of the nation’s largest philanthropic organizations and is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. OBT is the majority owner of Bremer Financial Corporation, a regional financial services company; manages a diversified investment portfolio; and operates Community Benefit Financial Company, a financial resources subsidiary. Since its founding, OBT has invested more than $841 million in people, places, and opportunities in the Upper Midwest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.