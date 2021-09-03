Many thanks to Lori Partoll, Medical Social Worker from Fort HealthCare, for coming to explain Advance Directives. We had a nice group who were interested in finding out more about this free service. Lori thoroughly explained the legal as well as the ‘comfort’ parts that folks had questions about. It is a good feeling to know that your wishes about health care will be carried out and not add burden to family or friends at end-of-life.
If you drive past Club 55 you will probably notice that the jersey concrete barriers have been removed from the side of the building. It will provide more parking and be easier for snow removal when needed. RLAC now has the Head Start Program located in the lower level of the building. Head Start is a great program to promote school readiness and I am hoping that we may be able to team some of their activities with our older adults.
We are still hoping that Euchre card players will find their way to our Thursday 12:30 p.m. playing time. It seems that the Canasta and Mah-jongg groups have more interest right now. Maybe when the weather cools down and we are stuck inside, folks will decide that Euchre or the Wednesday 500 card game that meets at 11 a.m. will be exactly what they need to add fun to their week.
Hopefully you saw the notice that the LMASD Recreation Department has moved their offices to the Leader building at 322B North Main Street. Their phone number and other contact information remains the same. It is an indication of the population growth of the school district and our community. Who would not want to live in Lake Mills? Club 55 Senior Center came under the umbrella of the school district when we merged with the Recreation Department, but we remain in the RLAC building at 229 Fremont Street.
Our Club 55 Apple Fest planning group is collecting apple-related items for door prizes that will make our Sept. 29 afternoon event even more fun. Stay tuned for more information as we get closer but mark your calendars, so you don’t miss it! Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 1 p.m.
September Happenings: Bingo Wednesday, Sept. 8 and 22; Foot Care Wednesday, Sept. 15.
Check the calendar listing all our activities at: https://www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/recreation/calendar-of-events-club55.cfm