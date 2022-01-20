Happy New Year. (Even though we are well half way through the first month.) Can you believe it? I was enjoying my coffee the other day, when hubby asked me when we were going to take the Christmas tree down. I shrugged my shoulders and thought maybe not at all. With everything we had going on this past year. I wasn't even going to put a tree up. We used my mom and dad’s artificial tree. Now that it is up, I may figure out a way to put part of my mom’s bell collection on it and leave it up year round. It was a suggestion one of the ladies had at the cemetery, as a way to keep their memories alive. God may have them in heaven, but I will always have them in my heart.
Speaking of God having people in heaven, Sue D. and Hank L. were recently called home. “I am but a stranger here, Heaven is my Home.” Our prayers and sympathies go out to the families and friends. Our Club 90 is now down two members.
Our snowbirds, Ron and Janet N. have returned early from Arizona. They sold their "winter" home, and will be braving the cold out with the rest of us.
We want to extend a war welcome Cindy W. to the Pines’ family. Cindy moved in last weekend, in our first floor apartment, leaving the second floor with 4 available or upcoming apartments.
I am happy to say that with our weekly activities our "family" at the Pines have all stayed healthy, even through the recent holidays. The residents put on their own New Year’s Eve party, and we have several of them get together every morning in the Sunroom for coffee and socialization. Also, starting this month, they will be celebrating the monthly birthdays around a delicious meal from Bia Food Company. This month, we celebrate: Wayne E. Wendy R., and Tim F.
The Christmas decorations have come down and some have started putting Valentine's decorations up. Wonder, what, if any, Cupid’s plans are for the Pines? Until next time blessings you all.