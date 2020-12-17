From Jan. 1 thru Jan. 31, L.D. Fargo Public Library will participate in Beanstack’s Fourth Annual Winter Reading Challenge, “Book Like Us,” sponsored by Simon and Schuster. Patrons are chalenged to read at least five hours during the month and keep track of their reading on the Beanstack site at lakemills.beanstack.org. Thousands of libraries and schools across the nation will encourage their communities to read a target number of minutes and books.
Each patron who completes the program by reading five hours will receive a prize envelope from the L.D. Fargo Public Library. Simon and Schuster will select ten winning schools or libraries who will each get a collection of fifty books from the “Books Like Us” collection and/or a virtual author visit. Happy reading, Lake Mills!
