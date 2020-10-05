Join Dr. Jordan Ellenberg of UW-Madison on Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m. for "How math corrodes democracy (but might still save it)"
In most US states, Wisconsin included, legislators draw the boundaries of the districts they are elected from, and thus retain a great deal of personal influence in the outcome of elections. The practice of drawing district lines with the goal of benefiting one political party over the others is called gerrymandering; Professor Ellenberg will explain how computational and political developments have made this a bigger problem than ever before, and how new developments in math are helping fix it.
Visit the library's events calendar at http://lakemills.evanced.info/signup/list#month to register and receive information to join the Zoom conference or utilize the telephone call option.
Dr. Ellenberg is speaking as part of the Wisconsin Science Festival and BadgerTalks. BadgerTalks promotes the Wisconsin Idea across our great state by engaging Wisconsin residents on topics they care about and sharing the latest discoveries of UW faculty, staff and graduate students. Dr. Jordan Ellenberg is a number theorist whose popular articles about mathematics have appeared in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Wired, and Slate.
